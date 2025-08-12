JTI’s global IT hub in Romania expands

News from Companies

The global IT hub established by JTI in Romania has expanded from 140 employees at the beginning of the year to 170 currently, and is set to exceed 200 by the end of 2025. Located in Bucharest, the hub is one of JTI's six technology centers worldwide.

The experts in Bucharest provide Digital and IT support for all types of JTI business operations. The hub plays a critical role within the company, supporting 36 factories worldwide, eight R&D centers, business-critical functions such as sales, marketing, finance, as well as people & culture. The diverse range of services includes business technology solutions, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI and GenAI), software engineering, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and operations.

JTI has over 1,500 employees in Romania, at its Bucharest headquarters, in the factory, the technology center and over 30 sales offices throughout the country. The production unit is globally recognized within the group as a center of excellence, exporting to approximately 70 countries.

In 2025, JTI was certified as a Top Employer in Romania for the twelfth consecutive year, ranking third out of 44 locally certified companies, following an assessment conducted by the Top Employers Institute. After a rigorous analysis, JTI achieved an excellent score of 96% overall, obtaining 100% in terms of leadership and employee management practices - well above the reference threshold of 84%. The assessment took into account approximately 20 criteria, such as leadership, talent recruitment, integration, digitalization of people & culture, work environment, professional development, learning, ethics and integrity, diversity, equity and inclusion, well-being, benefits, and recognition of merit.

"Even though we are not an IT company, technology is part of our DNA. Digital & IT is not just a support function, it is a strategic business partner that accelerates innovation, optimizes processes, and creates real value for the business. We are always connected to the latest technologies, including generational artificial intelligence (GenAI). A concrete example is ChatJTI, our digital assistant, built in-house based on OpenAI's GPT model, in a personalized and secure way, adapted to our needs. In a world where technology shapes everything around, our Digital & IT team is at the center of JTI's transformation, redefining the way we work and build the future," said Constantin Alexa, Microsoft Delivery Center Director, JTI Romania.

"Top Employer is not just a trophy; it reflects our work environment. However, this recognition only tells part of the story. What really sets us apart among employers are our colleagues and the passion they bring to the workplace every day. Many go the extra mile because they care - as if it were their company. Involvement and team spirit make our organizational culture unique. To a future colleague, I would say: come and be part of the story, join a company that inspires you to develop, grow and become the best version of yourself," added Milena Rajic, People & Culture Director JTI Romania, Moldova and Bulgaria.

JTI is one of the first multinational companies established locally, in 1993. The company has invested over EUR 300 million in the local market, plus approximately EUR 33 million n social and cultural projects.

JTI offers a wide range of products locally, including those with reduced risk potential, such as Ploom, JTI's global brand in the heated tobacco category.

