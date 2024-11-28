 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Romania's petroleum products trader JT Grup Oil reports 69% stronger profit in Jan-Sep

28 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

JT Grup Oil, a fuel distributor and the developer of JT Terminal (BVB: JTG), the newest private terminal for liquid petroleum products in Constanta port, reported its net turnover edged up by 4% y/y to RON 179.76 million (EUR 36 million) in the first nine months of 2024. 

In the same period, the company's net profit surged by 69% y/y to RON 5.89 million.

JT Grup Oil's performance this year is supported by a 42% increase in operating profit and a 13% increase in fuel sales volume to 29.8 million liters.

An important element of the company's market share expansion policy, as well as the strengthening of the supply process, is the 21.43% increase in inventory.

"The 13% increase in the volume of fuel sales, up to almost 30 million liters, shows us that we have managed to successfully start the process of expanding the market share [...] We have made efforts in recent years to strengthen the company's position in the market, and now I can say that we are ready for a defining moment for our future, the operationalization of the first private terminal for petroleum products, an event that will take place in the first part of 2025 and which will bring a completely new line of business," said Bogdan-Florin Aldea, president of the Board of Directors of JT Grup Oil SA.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Romania's petroleum products trader JT Grup Oil reports 69% stronger profit in Jan-Sep

28 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

JT Grup Oil, a fuel distributor and the developer of JT Terminal (BVB: JTG), the newest private terminal for liquid petroleum products in Constanta port, reported its net turnover edged up by 4% y/y to RON 179.76 million (EUR 36 million) in the first nine months of 2024. 

In the same period, the company's net profit surged by 69% y/y to RON 5.89 million.

JT Grup Oil's performance this year is supported by a 42% increase in operating profit and a 13% increase in fuel sales volume to 29.8 million liters.

An important element of the company's market share expansion policy, as well as the strengthening of the supply process, is the 21.43% increase in inventory.

"The 13% increase in the volume of fuel sales, up to almost 30 million liters, shows us that we have managed to successfully start the process of expanding the market share [...] We have made efforts in recent years to strengthen the company's position in the market, and now I can say that we are ready for a defining moment for our future, the operationalization of the first private terminal for petroleum products, an event that will take place in the first part of 2025 and which will bring a completely new line of business," said Bogdan-Florin Aldea, president of the Board of Directors of JT Grup Oil SA.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2024
Politics
Romania’s Constitutional Court issues unprecedented ruling to recount all votes cast in first round of the presidential elections
28 November 2024
Events
Snow Patrol among headliners for Romania’s Summer Well Festival 2025
28 November 2024
Tech
Head of Romania’s telecommunications regulatory authority calls for immediate suspension of TikTok amid electoral scandal
28 November 2024
Real Estate
Turkish e-commerce company Trendyol opens first Romanian logistics center in Ilfov county
28 November 2024
Defense
Otokar signs EUR 857 mln contract to deliver Cobra II armored vehicles to Romania
28 November 2024
Politics
Romanian presidential candidates release record of electoral expenses, Călin Georgescu stands out
28 November 2024
Culture & History
Stories from readers: Romanian-born author explores Saint Andrew’s night superstitions in a special story
28 November 2024
Macro
Romania officially hikes minimum statutory wage to EUR 800 as of January 2025