Star tenor Jonas Kaufmann to make his Romanian debut in Bucharest next year

World-renowned tenor Jonas Kaufmann will perform in Romania for the first time at Sala Palatului in Bucharest next year. As part of the prestigious Nobility of Sound series, the extraordinary concert is scheduled for December 11, 2025, and tickets have already been put up for sale.

With an impressive career spanning more than two decades, Jonas Kaufmann has become synonymous with excellence in the world of opera. Born in Munich, Germany, he “has captivated international audiences with his extraordinary talent, flawless technique, and ability to convey rare emotional intensity,” the organizers say.

The artist has collaborated with the most prestigious musical institutions worldwide, including La Scala in Milan, The Metropolitan Opera in New York, the Vienna State Opera, The Royal Opera House in London, and the Bayreuth Festival.

Moreover, Kaufmann is celebrated for his versatility, shining equally in the Italian and German repertoire – with roles as different as Otello and Tristan, Tannhäuser and Radamès in Aida, Cavaradossi in Tosca and Siegmund in Die Walküre – as well as the German repertoire, with masterful interpretations of Wagner and Richard Strauss’s operas.

Throughout his career, Jonas Kaufmann has been honored with numerous awards and accolades, including the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and Ordre de la Légion d’honneur from the French government, the Premio Puccini, the International Opera Award, six Gramophone Awards and ten Echo/Opus Klassik Awards.

Tickets for the concert in Bucharest are already available on iabilet.ro, with prices starting at RON 190.

(Photo source: the organisers)