Join the fun at British Football School Holiday Camps this Summer!

News from Companies

British Football School announced the last-minute bookings for their highly anticipated BFS Holiday Camps! Don't miss out on the chance for your child to experience an unforgettable week of fun and professional training.

Multiple dates and locations available to suit your schedule:

Pipera: June 24th - June 28th

June 24th - June 28th Bucharest-Pescariu: July 1st - July 5th

July 1st - July 5th Bucharest-Tei: July 8th - July 12th

July 8th - July 12th Bucharest-Pescariu: August 19th - August 23rd (new date)

August 19th - August 23rd (new date) Bucharest-Pescariu: August 26th - August 30th

You have the flexibility to join for just one or two days or enjoy the full week of activities.

Why Choose BFS Holiday Camps?

Attending a BFS camp offers numerous benefits for boys and girls of all abilities aged 6-12:

Fun and Professional Trainings: Camps are designed to cater to all skill levels, ensuring a great experience for every child.

Camps are designed to cater to all skill levels, ensuring a great experience for every child. Qualified Coaches: Your child will spend 30 hours with UEFA-certified, British sports coaches who are experts in their field.

Your child will spend 30 hours with UEFA-certified, British sports coaches who are experts in their field. English-Speaking Environment: Perfect for improving language skills in a natural setting.

Perfect for improving language skills in a natural setting. Pressure-Free Atmosphere: Focus on creating a stress-free environment where kids can enjoy sports.

Focus on creating a stress-free environment where kids can enjoy sports. Development of Social and Life Skills: The camps help children develop important social and life skills through team activities.

The camps help children develop important social and life skills through team activities. Football Kit Included: Each participant will receive a football kit, including shorts and socks.

Camp Details

Here are the links to more detailed information for each camp:

BFS HOLIDAY CAMP SUMMER 2024 - PIPERA

BFS HOLIDAY CAMPS SUMMER 2024 - BUCHAREST

BFS HOLIDAY CAMP SUMMER 2024 - TEI

Example of a Daily Program

A typical day at BFS camp includes:

09:00: Arrival and discussion

09:15 - 11:30: Training session

11:30 - 12:00: Review and analysis in English

12:00 - 13:00: Lunch, football quizzes, and themed games

13:00 - 14:45: Training session

14:45 - 15:00: Review and analysis in English

15:00: Departure

Hear from Other Parents

Don't just take our word for it - read reviews from other parents on the BFS Google Reviews page.

How to Book

If you would like to book or have any questions, please get in touch with us:

We look forward to welcoming your child to our BFS Holiday Camps for an incredible summer experience!

__

*This is a Press release.