Ebury Romania CEO promoted to regional management role
26 June 2020
Johan Gabriels, the country manager for Romania and Bulgaria at British fintech group Ebury, was promoted to managing director for Eastern Europe.

He will coordinate from Bucharest the Ebury offices in Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, and Poland, with over 100 employees.

Gabriels has over ten years of experience on the Romanian banking market, where he managed banks such as RBS Bank and Banca Carpatica. Under his management, Ebury Romania recorded some of the best results in the company’s international network, becoming one of Ebury’s top 10 subsidiaries globally.

"Eastern European countries have been among our fastest growing markets in the last year. The creation, within Ebury, of a segment dedicated to Eastern Europe shows the company's confidence in the future of the region and its sustained economic growth,” said Johan Gabriels.

Ebury, which is now controlled by Banco Santander, has 25 offices and over 44,000 SME and corporate clients worldwide.

(Photo source: the company)

