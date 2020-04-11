Profile picture for user andreich
Business

RO recruiting platform Jobful signs strategic partnership with Microsoft Romania

04 November 2020
Jobful, the first gamification recruitment platform in Romania, concluded a strategic partnership with Microsoft Romania to integrate its offered solutions with Microsoft platforms.

The partnership aims to launch the Jobful platform on Microsoft Azure technology and complete the recruitment experience through tools such as Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Dynamics for HR, Economica.net reported.

Launched in May 2018, Jobful is the first recruitment platform in Romania built on gamification systems, addressing both young professionals who want to develop a career and companies that want to improve their recruitment process. Besides jobs, candidates can find on the platform learning materials and tests, while companies have a suite of tools to make recruitment more efficient.

"We developed Jobful with a very well-defined intention: to become the best recruitment solution for both companies and candidates. Very early, we realized that we would have to work with the most advanced technologies to reach this goal, and we are thrilled to work with Microsoft. In the current context, with a long line of layoffs and a rising unemployment rate, it is all the more important to offer job opportunities to those looking for a job," said Mihai Cepoi, CEO and founder of Jobful.

(Photo source: Maislam/Dreamstime.com)

