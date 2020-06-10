Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Business

Romanian online recruiting platform sees signs of optimism

06 October 2020
eJobs, one of the biggest online recruiting platforms in Romania, sees signs of recovery on the local labor market after stronger recruiting activity in September.

"After for a long time, we see clear signs of optimism. The fact that in September this year we had more jobs [vacancies] posted than in any of the previous 12 months, including in the months before lockdown, means that things are getting back on track," said eJobs CEO Bogdan Badea.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

September came with 31,000 new jobs posted on the eJobs platform, and 1.4 million applications from jobseekers.

The number of new jobs was 25% higher than in August.

The cities with most vacancies were Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Brasov, Iasi and Constanta.

As for the candidates, they filed 1.4 million applications, continuing the steady increase from one month to another in more than half a year.

"In September, we had over 146,000 people who applied for a job, of which 30,000 were new candidates who either did not have an eJobs account or had not been active in recent years. In fact, this was the monthly average of the last period - between 25,000 and 30,000 new candidates applying for the first time or for the first time in a long time without a professional change, many of them very young," said Badea.

Most of the jobs posted in September were in sales, transport/distribution, and administrative/logistics.

1

