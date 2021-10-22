More job vacancies in Romania since May and 4th Covid wave has no impact yet

The recruitment market has not yet felt the effects of the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the number of jobs rising in September and October, said Bogdan Badea, CEO of recruiting platform eJobs Romania.

The number of applications has stabilized, he said, quoted by Wall-street.ro.

The head of eJobs also noted that this year the market has stabilized. Since May 2021, the number of jobs has increased significantly, and in September-October, the supply exceeded the level recorded in the fall of 2019, before the pandemic, which is "something extraordinarily good."

"The fourth wave is not visible yet. This is something that surprised us. It seems that the companies are optimistic. In September, the number of jobs increased by 10-15% compared to August, and in October, we are at another 10-15% more than in September. The number of candidates remained at the same level in August, September and October. This means that the candidate side has also stabilized. We no longer have peaks, we no longer have companies that cut down employment massively. At least during this period. Let's hope we don't get back to the March-April-May 2020 period," the eJobs Romania CEO also said.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)