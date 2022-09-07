Jazz in the Park: 17,500 spectators take part in the 10th edition, organizers announce 2023 dates

Four days of Jazz in the Park, one of the biggest jazz festivals in Romania, have come to an end with a performance from Tunisian artist Dhafer Youssef.

During its run from September 1 to September 4 2022, 17,500 music aficionados took part in live music concerts, workshops, and other interesting activities under rainy weather at the "Romulus Vuia" Ethnographic Park in Cluj-Napoca.

Following the success, Alin Vaida, the festival's director, announced the forthcoming 2023's edition dates, September 1-3, at the same venue.

"It was an incredible edition. We know it went well because you could see it on the faces of the people attending the festival. We had fun even on rainy days. This year's effort was a big one and we are very happy with how it turned out," says the showrunner.

Among thousands of spectators, one of them is former Romanian president Emil Constantinescu, who's in attendance during Avishai Cohen's set on the third day (Saturday). On the other hand, Asaf Avidan's set on Church Stage was swarmed with 5,000 people, the record of the most audience of this year's edition.

Moving to the cyber world, the Jazz in the Park website attracted over 21,000 unique visitors during its four-day run, and its social media handles on Instagram and Facebook had amassed a total of 650,000 people and 145,000 interactions in total.

"I want to congratulate my entire team for their attitude and dedication. And the concerts were special. Listening to them live, I really think we had the best lineup ever. I feel that we have regained the mentality of Europe's Best Small Festival," he adds.

Additionally, over 47 private partners, 200 volunteers, 25 team members, and dozens of other technicians did a tremendous job in ensuring the festival ran smoothly.

Founded in 2013, Jazz in the Park has brought over 300 talented jazz artists from all around the world, including Judith Hill, Ghost Note, Richard Bona, Bill Laurance, and more. It won Europe's Best Small Festival award in 2019 and became the first jazz festival in Europe to achieve such a milestone.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Photo: Jazz in the Park, Fapte)