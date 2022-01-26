Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/26/2022 - 08:39
Real Estate

Iulius Group develops mixed-use project next to Romexpo in Bucharest

26 January 2022
Until it manages to get the 46-ha Romexpo land in Bucharest CBD, under a controversial draft law still under debate in Parliament, Romania’s biggest mall owner Iulius Group of Iulian Dascalu is developing a smaller 1-ha plot adjacent to Romexpo itself.

The project consists of a multifunctional complex, which will include a business centre, retail area and services on a plot of land of about 10,500 square meters, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The land was purchased from the Globe Trade Center in 2017. GTC planned in 2006 through Green Dream to build a seven-story residential project with seven blocks each and a total of 225 apartments.

In 2017 Iulian Dascalu signed an agreement to buy secondary buildings from Romexpo, and currently in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR), plans to develop the largest real estate project ever carried out at Romexpo, following an investment of EUR 3 bln. In the process, CCIR is supposed to get for free from the state 46-ha of under a bill supported by the Liberal Party PNL and Social Democratic Party PSD even since the two parties were rivals.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

