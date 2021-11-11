Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/11/2021 - 08:05
Business

RO Senators approve controversial Romexpo land donation in Bucharest CBD

11 November 2021
The draft law by which the Romanian state transfers free of charge 46 hectares of land in the Bucharest central business district (CBD) area to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) was endorsed on November 10 by the Senate, G4media.ro reported.

The land is owned by the state and given in concession to CCIR for 49 years, under a contract signed in 2004.

The bill was already passed by the Parliament and cleared by the Constitutional Court (CCR), but president Klaus Iohannis returned it to lawmakers in March, asking them to demonstrate "an increased diligence" compared to that of an ordinary private law owner.

"In addition, we consider that the very high economic value of the lands covered by the law subject to re-examination requires an even more rigorous analysis by the Parliament, so that the activity of managing the private property of the state is diligent, judicious, in line with the general public interest to comply with the legal norms in force and not to generate damages," president Iohannis asked.

The result of the vote on November 10 was 81 MPs for, 38 against and 2 abstentions.

One day earlier, the bill had received a favorable opinion from the Senate's economic commission, with the votes of Social Democrat (PSD) and Liberal (PNL) MPs. The bill was passed to the Chamber of Deputies for the final vote.

