Iulius and Atterbury complete fourth office building of mixed-use project in Timisoara
Romanian real estate developer Iulius Group, controlled by local businessman Iulian Dascălu, has completed the fourth office building in the Iulius Town complex, an urban regeneration mixed-use complex built in Timisoara with Atterbury Europe.
Following completion of the 30,000 square meters building, the company consolidates the regional business pole from the mixed-use project to a total leasable area of 80,000 square meters and a community of over 40 multinational companies.
The recently inaugurated property brings together the offices of 15 companies, with more than 4,000 workers. It comprises two levels of underground parking, a semi-basement, a ground floor, 15 floors of office space and two technical floors.
The UBC brand includes 14 class A office buildings in operation nationwide, with a total leasable area upwards of 182,000 sqm, located in the main academic centers outside of Bucharest, namely Iași (7 buildings – 75,600 sqm), Timișoara (4 buildings – 80,000 sqm) and Cluj-Napoca (3 buildings -26,200 sqm).
(Photo source: the company)