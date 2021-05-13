Italian medical services provider enters Romanian market by takeover

Italian private medical services provider Auxologico entered the Romanian market by taking over the Cardiorec clinic, with annual revenues of over RON 6 mln (EUR 1.2 mln).

Cardiorec, located north of Bucharest, was set up nine years ago.

The value of the transaction was not released.

This is the first takeover abroad for Auxologico. The medical network operates hospitals, clinics, and research centers in Italy. In total, the Italian company has 19 units and has over 2,600 employees.

"Auxologico has been collaborating for several years with various Romanian universities, hospitals, and institutions. In 2020, we made a strategic decision and a long-term commitment to Romania, and our first step in this direction is the acquisition of the Cardiorec medical clinic. Our goal is to expand the range of medical services made available to Romanian patients in our local clinic and, at the same time, to offer them access to our network of 800 specialized doctors," said Mario Colombo, General Manager of Auxologico.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com