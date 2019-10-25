Italian investor to develop logistics park in Romania taken over from Rockefeller fund

Europa Capital Investment Fund, the European real estate arm of the American-Japanese company The Rockefeller Group International, sold a logistics project located in Turda (central Romania) to Italian family Albarosa, in one of the largest industrial and logistics transactions of 2019, local Profit.ro reported.

The fund is in the process of withdrawing from the Romanian market, where its activity hasn’t been intense.

The buyer is Afin Holding, owned by the Albarosa family. The project, partially developed, includes nearly 60 hectares of land available for further development.

"We plan to immediately start the construction of Class A logistics warehouses, for rent, on an area of 20,000 sqm and will also expand by 5,000 sqm the facilities already rented to a tenant. Given the large area of land available, we are looking for development opportunities, having discussed with several stakeholders," said Stefano Albarosa, partner of Afin Holding.

Colliers International was the real estate consultant who brokered this transaction, while Moroianu & Asociaţii provided legal advice to the buyer.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)