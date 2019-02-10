Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/02/2019 - 08:30
Real Estate
Israeli investors pour EUR 10 mln in luxury apartments in Bucharest
02 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer RU Shalit, founded in Israel by entrepreneurs Rivka and Uriel Shalit, plans to build a tower with 50-60 luxury apartments near Free Press House (Casa Presei Libere) in the northern part of Bucharest, Profit.ro reported.

The project will be developed on a land plot bought at an auction from insolvent state-owned printing house Coresi for EUR 1.1 million, in 2018.

The entrepreneurs operate in Romania through Prime Equity, which recently bought the 1,905-sqm plot, adjacent to the Free Press House.

RU Shalit wants to build a tower with 15 floors, 60 meters high, with two basements dedicated to parking. The investment budget for this project amounts to about EUR 10 mln. The project will include around 50-60 rather large sized apartments and commercial spaces on the ground floor and first floor, disclosed Laurențiu Sorescu, the representative of Prime Equity in Romania.

This is the second project of the Israeli entrepreneurs in Bucharest, after the Floreasca Residence project, near Verdi park.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/02/2019 - 08:30
Real Estate
Israeli investors pour EUR 10 mln in luxury apartments in Bucharest
02 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer RU Shalit, founded in Israel by entrepreneurs Rivka and Uriel Shalit, plans to build a tower with 50-60 luxury apartments near Free Press House (Casa Presei Libere) in the northern part of Bucharest, Profit.ro reported.

The project will be developed on a land plot bought at an auction from insolvent state-owned printing house Coresi for EUR 1.1 million, in 2018.

The entrepreneurs operate in Romania through Prime Equity, which recently bought the 1,905-sqm plot, adjacent to the Free Press House.

RU Shalit wants to build a tower with 15 floors, 60 meters high, with two basements dedicated to parking. The investment budget for this project amounts to about EUR 10 mln. The project will include around 50-60 rather large sized apartments and commercial spaces on the ground floor and first floor, disclosed Laurențiu Sorescu, the representative of Prime Equity in Romania.

This is the second project of the Israeli entrepreneurs in Bucharest, after the Floreasca Residence project, near Verdi park.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

02 October 2019
Business
Romanian airline Tarom to launch direct flights from Bucharest to New York next summer
02 October 2019
Business
Influential investor says Romania won’t be able to keep single tax rate any longer
01 October 2019
Politics
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Romania’s Govt.
01 October 2019
Business
Over 37,000 Romanian IT specialists left the country in 20 years, 30% went to US and Canada, 13% to UK
01 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s ruling party, ready to send new controversial proposal for EU commissioner seat
01 October 2019
Business
Appliance producer opens first Industry 4.0 factory in Romania after EUR 150 mln investment
01 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president asks anti-organized crime head to step down over notorious murder case investigation
01 October 2019
Entertainment
Funny or not? Romanian gets oath certificate signed by priest that he will stop drinking alcohol, except…

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40