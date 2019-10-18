Developer opens new parking with 700 spaces in Timisoara

Real estate developer Mulberry Development, owned by Romanian investor Ovidiu Sandor, has inaugurated the multi-level parking in the new Isho neighborhood it develops close to Timisoara’s Old Center.

The parking has 9 levels and 700 spaces, with a smart management system for the available spaces. It will serve the new Isho office building but it will also be open to drivers who need to access the city center. Clients will be able to make subscriptions or pay by the hour.

The parking will have cameras that read the license plates of the cars so there is no need for access card.

The Isho office and residential complex will also have about 1,300 underground parking spaces in the residential and office buildings.

