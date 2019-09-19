Bucharest plans to set up 300 solar-powered parking meters

The municipal company Parking Bucharest plans to invest RON 58 million (EUR 12.2 million) over the next five years to modernize the city’s parking lots.

A total of RON 20 million (EUR 4.2 million) would go on setting up 300 parking meters, RON 2.3 million (EUR 484,210) on the additional software to manage the meters, RON 8.5 million (EUR 1.7 million) on a parking lot management and maintenance software, and RON 15 million (EUR 3.1 million) on the refurbishment of the parking lots the company administers, Hotnews.ro reported.

The parking meters will be solar-powered and will allow cash and card payment, according to a press release of the company quoted by Digi24.ro. They will come equipped with an anti-theft system. They will function between 7:00 and 23:00, while at night parking will be free of charge.

The IT system that will administer the parking lots will be an Internet of things-type one, allowing the real-time interconnection of the parking meters, video surveillance cameras and the terminals of the company, according to the same press release.

(Photo: Pixabay)

