Survey: Romanians are more worried about a possible economic crisis than health issues

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to change the Romanians' perceptions of the risks they face. Thus, most fear a possible economic or financial crisis that would affect their income, according to the latest edition of the UNSAR-IRES Barometer on Risk Perception and Insurance Culture in Romania (2021). Other frequently mentioned risks are fire, car accidents, health issues, or natural disasters.

A total of 67% of respondents said they are mainly worried about a possible economic crisis that would affect their income - a new risk introduced in the survey.

The Romanians' biggest fears also include fire (62%, up from 60% in 2020), car accidents (62%, compared to 58% last year), health issues (56%, decreasing from 58%), natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods or landslides (54%, unchanged from 2020), theft (51%, compared to 56% last year), severe weather events (48%, up from 47%), and other accidents, such as domestic ones (48%, compared to 45% in 2020).

When buying insurance, Romanians look at how they cover their needs (21%), how fast the compensations are paid (15%), or the advice offered (12%).

The barometer also revealed that higher incomes (38%), better information (35%), but also the emergence of new, digital products (19%) are some of the factors that can amplify the decision to buy insurance.

The IRES-UNSAR barometer was conducted on a sample of 1,336 respondents aged 18-50 in May 2021, using the CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing) method.

(Photo source: Andrii Yalanskyi/Dreamstime.com)