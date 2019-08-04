Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 04/08/2019 - 15:33
People
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis authors new book
08 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis has written a new book, titled EU.RO - un dialog deschis despre Europa (EU.RO – an open dialogue on Europe).

The volume is presented as a guide that synthesizes the history of the EU, of the institutions that define it, its values, and the main challenges it faces at the moment. The book also covers the implications of Romania’s being part of the EU. It is published by Curtea Veche Publishing House.

“My intention was to offer to non-specialist readers concise explanations and answers to essential and sensitive questions, that a large number of citizens are concerned with, and which can generate confusions. The questions I tried to answer are very varied, and they start with our historical legitimacy of belonging to the EU community and end with the way we project our presence in the Union, in the coming period. At the same time, they rest on the conviction that it is the politicians’ duty to inform their citizens on the way political mechanisms function and on the great themes that capture the world’s attention today,” Iohannis explains in the book’s preface, quoted by Mediafax.

Between April 8 and April 16, those interested can reserve an autographed copy of the book on the publishing house’s website. The book costs RON 59 (EUR 12.39).

This is the president’s third book after Step by Step, published in 2014, and The First Step, published in 2015.

(Photo: Klaus Iohannis Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 04/08/2019 - 15:33
People
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis authors new book
08 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis has written a new book, titled EU.RO - un dialog deschis despre Europa (EU.RO – an open dialogue on Europe).

The volume is presented as a guide that synthesizes the history of the EU, of the institutions that define it, its values, and the main challenges it faces at the moment. The book also covers the implications of Romania’s being part of the EU. It is published by Curtea Veche Publishing House.

“My intention was to offer to non-specialist readers concise explanations and answers to essential and sensitive questions, that a large number of citizens are concerned with, and which can generate confusions. The questions I tried to answer are very varied, and they start with our historical legitimacy of belonging to the EU community and end with the way we project our presence in the Union, in the coming period. At the same time, they rest on the conviction that it is the politicians’ duty to inform their citizens on the way political mechanisms function and on the great themes that capture the world’s attention today,” Iohannis explains in the book’s preface, quoted by Mediafax.

Between April 8 and April 16, those interested can reserve an autographed copy of the book on the publishing house’s website. The book costs RON 59 (EUR 12.39).

This is the president’s third book after Step by Step, published in 2014, and The First Step, published in 2015.

(Photo: Klaus Iohannis Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 April 2019
Social
Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel
08 April 2019
Politics
European elections 2019: Who will Romania send to the European Parliament?
08 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s military prosecutors send to court 1989 Revolution file, former president to stand trial for crimes agains humanity
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Sugas Bai – the land of mineral waters, wild nature, and bears
04 April 2019
Nature
Wildlife watching in Romania: how to connect with stunning nature
04 April 2019
Business
Chart of the week: Romania’s industrial production growth decelerates to more sustainable rates
03 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s High Court removes judicial control on former anticorruption chief
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Six towns off the beaten track to explore this year

Get in Touch with Us