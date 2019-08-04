Romanian President Klaus Iohannis authors new book

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis has written a new book, titled EU.RO - un dialog deschis despre Europa (EU.RO – an open dialogue on Europe).

The volume is presented as a guide that synthesizes the history of the EU, of the institutions that define it, its values, and the main challenges it faces at the moment. The book also covers the implications of Romania’s being part of the EU. It is published by Curtea Veche Publishing House.

“My intention was to offer to non-specialist readers concise explanations and answers to essential and sensitive questions, that a large number of citizens are concerned with, and which can generate confusions. The questions I tried to answer are very varied, and they start with our historical legitimacy of belonging to the EU community and end with the way we project our presence in the Union, in the coming period. At the same time, they rest on the conviction that it is the politicians’ duty to inform their citizens on the way political mechanisms function and on the great themes that capture the world’s attention today,” Iohannis explains in the book’s preface, quoted by Mediafax.

Between April 8 and April 16, those interested can reserve an autographed copy of the book on the publishing house’s website. The book costs RON 59 (EUR 12.39).

This is the president’s third book after Step by Step, published in 2014, and The First Step, published in 2015.

(Photo: Klaus Iohannis Facebook Page)

