Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to nominate next prime minister on November 12

The Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) agreed on the most delicate elements of the ruling strategy - higher pensions and minimum statutory wage and the anti-COVID measures but failed to agree over the nomination of a prime minister.

Acting prime minister Florin Citu reportedly rejects the arrangement of appointing a prime minister by rotation and insists on getting another term.

The cabinet of PM Citu was dismissed by a no-confidence motion launched by the Social Democrats, the Liberals’ partners in the would-be Government expected to come into office by November 19.

The leaders of PNL, PSD and UDMR expect a prime minister nomination from President Klaus Iohannis on November 12. Sources familiar with the decision making within PSD told HotNews.ro that Nicolae Ciucă is seen as a feasible candidate by the social-democratic leaders and is currently one of the solutions that could unblock the negotiations.

According to the quoted sources, the leaders of the three parties, Marcel Ciolacu, Florin Cîţu and Kelemen Hunor, will discuss with President Klaus Iohannis on Friday, and the head of state is expected to tell them who will be the prime minister appointed for the future Government.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)