RO President Iohannis accepts three new ministers proposed by PM Dancila

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis on July 24 signed the appointment of Nicolae Moga as minister of internal affairs and Ramona Mănescu - minister of foreign affairs, the Presidency announced.

The two replace Carmen Dan and Teodor Melescanu, whose resignation had been requested by president Iohannis after the May 26 elections.

The new ministers are controversial people as well, Radio Free Europe commented. Manescu, who is 47, has been the subject of several investigations by the Rise Project about her impressive fortune built in only few years by buying litigating rights from people who had lost hope that they would still be compensated by the state for properties confiscated by the Communists. Subsequently, Manescu reportedly recovered the land and sold it for millions of euros.

About Nicolae Moga, a businessman from the Black Sea city of Constanţa, who owns a EUR 35 million luxury complex north of Mamaia resort, the press wrote that he was close business partner of Radu Mazăre (former Constanta mayor, indicted for corruption) and Nicusor Constantinescu (former head of Constanta county local administration, also sentenced for corruption).

By another decree, president Iohannis appointed Mihai Fifor as deputy prime minister in charge of Romania's strategic partnerships.

(Photo: Ramona Manescu on Flickr)

