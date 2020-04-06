President Iohannis: Romania will use EU recovery funds for highways, healthcare, education

Romania will receive significant funds from the EU recovery plan and plans to use the money to invest in highways, healthcare, and education, president Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, June 3.

The president explained that the European Commission's recovery project is not final and will be negotiated between state leaders and in national parliaments and the European Parliament.

"We have looked at all the opportunities. We will invest the funds in projects that are very important for Romania, not just in the economic recovery. Companies will also have the opportunity to use the funds. We will invest in highways, in railways, in sustainable energy projects. We will improve public systems, [direct] funding to the public healthcare sector, and the education sector. We are determined to fight to receive an allotment as substantial as possible," Iohannis said.

The first stage of the negotiations on the matter will take place between June 18 and June 19, at the European Council, he explained.

The European Commission (EC) on May 27 proposed a major recovery fund worth EUR 750 billion to help the European Union's countries tackle the "unprecedented crisis" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Romania would get an allocation of EUR 33 bln, representing 4.4% of the total value of this fund, according to an official document presented by the EC. However, Romania will also have to contribute about EUR 12 bln to the new fund. Thus, the net sum Romania could receive through this instrument would amount to EUR 21 billion, the fifth-highest of all EU member states.

