Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 15:40
Politics

President: Romania needs to increase defense budget, work towards energy independence

01 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The current crisis in Ukraine shows that Romania needs to increase its defense capacity and work towards achieving energy independence, president Klaus Iohannis said on March 1, after a meeting of the country’s Defense Council CSAT.

An increase of the country’s defense spending from 2% of the GDP currently to 2.5% is needed, the president said.

Secondly, the country should work towards energy independence by developing the renewable and civil nuclear energy sectors. 

“Of course, to achieve these strategic objectives, political decisions will be needed, and specific plans need to be implemented by the tasked institutions,” he said.

The president explained that Romania decided to set up a hub to collect and transport international humanitarian aid donations to Ukraine. The country will also increase the measures it takes to help the refugees from Ukraine and manage the influx of people entering Romania, he said.

Speaking of the situation in Ukraine, he lamented the loss of human life “caused by a senseless military conflict, inconceivable a few days ago.”

“One thing is obvious: regardless of the outcome of the military action, there is a winner already – the Ukrainian people, who have become a symbol of the fight for freedom, a symbol of resistance against an invader,” the president said, calling the heroism and courage of Ukrainians inspiring and compelling.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 11:45
01 March 2022
Politics
President: Romania supports EU integration of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 15:40
Politics

President: Romania needs to increase defense budget, work towards energy independence

01 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The current crisis in Ukraine shows that Romania needs to increase its defense capacity and work towards achieving energy independence, president Klaus Iohannis said on March 1, after a meeting of the country’s Defense Council CSAT.

An increase of the country’s defense spending from 2% of the GDP currently to 2.5% is needed, the president said.

Secondly, the country should work towards energy independence by developing the renewable and civil nuclear energy sectors. 

“Of course, to achieve these strategic objectives, political decisions will be needed, and specific plans need to be implemented by the tasked institutions,” he said.

The president explained that Romania decided to set up a hub to collect and transport international humanitarian aid donations to Ukraine. The country will also increase the measures it takes to help the refugees from Ukraine and manage the influx of people entering Romania, he said.

Speaking of the situation in Ukraine, he lamented the loss of human life “caused by a senseless military conflict, inconceivable a few days ago.”

“One thing is obvious: regardless of the outcome of the military action, there is a winner already – the Ukrainian people, who have become a symbol of the fight for freedom, a symbol of resistance against an invader,” the president said, calling the heroism and courage of Ukrainians inspiring and compelling.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 11:45
01 March 2022
Politics
President: Romania supports EU integration of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
28 February 2022
Politics
More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation
28 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate
24 February 2022
Politics
President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
16 February 2022
RI +
When a foreign country feels like home: A Spaniard’s special connection to Romania
07 February 2022
RI +
Romanian startup plans to take its AI-based x-ray analysis software to Western Europe and further
31 January 2022
OpEd
Are walking meetings the future of the workplace?