President: Romania needs to increase defense budget, work towards energy independence

The current crisis in Ukraine shows that Romania needs to increase its defense capacity and work towards achieving energy independence, president Klaus Iohannis said on March 1, after a meeting of the country’s Defense Council CSAT.

An increase of the country’s defense spending from 2% of the GDP currently to 2.5% is needed, the president said.

Secondly, the country should work towards energy independence by developing the renewable and civil nuclear energy sectors.

“Of course, to achieve these strategic objectives, political decisions will be needed, and specific plans need to be implemented by the tasked institutions,” he said.

The president explained that Romania decided to set up a hub to collect and transport international humanitarian aid donations to Ukraine. The country will also increase the measures it takes to help the refugees from Ukraine and manage the influx of people entering Romania, he said.

Speaking of the situation in Ukraine, he lamented the loss of human life “caused by a senseless military conflict, inconceivable a few days ago.”

“One thing is obvious: regardless of the outcome of the military action, there is a winner already – the Ukrainian people, who have become a symbol of the fight for freedom, a symbol of resistance against an invader,” the president said, calling the heroism and courage of Ukrainians inspiring and compelling.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

