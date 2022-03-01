Profile picture for user sfodor
Politics

President: Romania supports EU integration of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia

01 March 2022
Romania fully supports the integration of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, and Georgia into the European Union, president Klaus Iohannis said in a message on March 1.

“Romania fully supports the integration of Ukraine, as well as of the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, with the European Union. The place of these partners of the EU is within the European family, and Romania will do its best for this to become reality,” the Twitter message reads.

It comes as Ukraine submitted on Monday, February 28, an official request for “immediate” membership as it defends itself from Russia’s invasion.

In an open letter, eight EU countries called for granting Ukraine the EU candidate country status swiftly and opening the process of negotiations.

The letter is signed by the presidents of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

In a February 28 interview with television station B1 TV, Romania’s Foreign Affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu also said Romania supports the integration of Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia, but pointed to the difficulty of a fast-track process.

(Photo: Paulgrecaud/ Dreamstime)

