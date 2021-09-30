Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Politics

Romanian president to receive Charlemagne Prize this weekend

30 September 2021
President Klaus Iohannis is set to receive the Charlemagne Prize of Aachen on October 2, the presidential administration announced.

The awarding of the prize, initially scheduled for May 2020, was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The prize honors work performed in the service of European unity. It is given to public figures or bodies “distinguished by their outstanding work toward European unity or cooperation between its states.”

The Romanian president is given the prize for being “an outstanding proponent of European values, of freedom and democracy, of the protection of minorities and of cultural diversity, as a man who has rendered significant service in the interests of the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary,” according to a citation from the prize's board of directors.

Václav Havel, Jean-Claude Juncker, Angela Merkel, Donald Tusk, Herman Van Rompuy, Martin Schulz, Pope Francis, Simone Veil, and Pope John Paul II are among those who previously received the distinction. In 2018, the prize went to French president Emmanuel Macron, and in 2019 to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

