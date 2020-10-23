Romanian opposition leader says “not the right time” for elections

The head of Romania's biggest opposition party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, argued that the country is not ready to embark on the electoral campaign two weeks from now because of the recent rise in COVID-19 infection cases, News.ro reported.

He advised president Klaus Iohannis, who insists on holding general elections on December 6, on listening to the best of experts in this matter: doctors Alexandru Rafila and Adrian Streinu-Cercel - the newest PSD members and candidates in the general elections.

Ciolacu said that his call for reconsidering the electoral calendar is not directed to president Iohannis but to all the political forces.

"At this moment, the best specialists in the field are the PSD candidates, professor Rafila and professor Cercel. It is difficult, but in the end, the president of Romania must understand that the experts are in PSD and are not in the Government because the Government does not hear their advice," concluded Ciolacu.

President Iohannis stressed again on October 21 that Romania must hold general elections on December 6 because this is the only way to have a Parliament with full powers endorsed by the electorate. The incumbent Parliament is not a legitimate body, Iohannis implied, accusing the Social Democrats of promoting populist bills that can trigger the most profound economic crisis in Romania since the fall of communism 30 years ago.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)