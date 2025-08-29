People

Ioanna Christopoulou takes over as country manager of L'Oréal Romania

29 August 2025

L'Oréal Romania announced the appointment of Ioanna Christopoulou as country general manager, starting September 1, 2025. She succeeds Vanya Panayotova, who was appointed country general manager of L'Oréal Turkey.

Ioanna Christopoulou has almost 20 years of experience within the L'Oréal Group, where she held leadership positions in markets such as Greece, the Middle East, Western Europe, or the Nordic Countries, Economica.net reported. 

As GM of L'Oréal Greece's Consumer Products Division, she repositioned the business and "achieved notable increases in market share and profitability," the company said. This was followed by the Middle East, where she consolidated operations, then coordinating the Garnier brand and Next New Brands at a European level. 

In her most recent role, she led the Nordics' Consumer Products division, coordinating four markets.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexey Novikov/Dreamstime.com)

