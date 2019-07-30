EUR 22 mln earmarked for ski slope in Borsa resort in Northern Romania

Romanian tourism minister Bogdan Trif signed the financing agreement for the Olympic skiing project in Borsa, a resort in the Northern Romania region of Maramures.

About EUR 22 million will be invested in Borsa for the construction of a 2,650-meter ski slope, and the Tourism Ministry will cover 90% of the investment in this project of national interest, Wall-street.ro reported. The project also includes an artificial snow installation, lighting, the completion and modernization of the gondola, parking, and snow-blowing machines.

“We signed a very important project for tourism development in Maramures. The Borsa ski slope is just a first step for the development of tourism 365 days a year [in the country], especially as the mountain areas in Romania are appropriate for both summer and winter seasons. I’m therefore waiting for yet another project from Borsa for tourism in the summer season,” said tourism minister Bogdan Trif.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Turismului)