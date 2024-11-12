International Workplace Group opens 1,200 sqm Regus center in Iași

Hybrid work solutions provider International Workplace Group (IWG) announced the opening of a new Regus center in Iași. According to the company, demand for space in IWG locations has grown significantly in Romania as employees increasingly adopt hybrid working.

The new Regus center spans a total area of ​​1,200 sqm in the Şandru Office building in the center of Iași. The opening follows a partnership agreement with the building's owner, who invested in the IWG platform to create a flexible workspace in the building.

Mark Dixon, CEO and Founder of International Workplace Group PLC, stated: "We are strengthening our presence in Iași with this highly anticipated new opening. As a key business hub, Iași is a fantastic place to expand our plans. The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to grow as hybrid work becomes the new normal. We are very excited to partner with RMS CONSULTING to develop the Regus brand through this management agreement, which will add an ultramodern workspace to their building."

The new Regus location will include private offices, meeting rooms, co-working areas, and creative workspaces. It will open in the first quarter of 2025 and will provide space for companies and startups from a wide range of industries, including technology and business services.

IWG said that the addition of the new Regus location in Iași comes on the heels of the business posting its highest-ever revenue, cashflow and earnings growth in its history and achieving rapid network growth, signing 465 new locations globally in the first half of 2024.

"In the context of the ongoing transition to hybrid work, the growth potential is enormous, considering the total of 1.2 billion employees worldwide and the market's total addressable size - over EUR 1,880 billion. In 2023, the International Workplace Group added more than 800 new partner locations, with 83% of Fortune 500 companies among its clients," reads the press release.

International Workplace Group is a leader in providing flexible workspaces, with nearly 4,000 locations in over 120 countries.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: International Workplace Group)