New in town

New boutique coworking space opens in Bucharest after EUR 100,000 investment

15 March 2024

A new boutique coworking space opened in northern Bucharest after a EUR 100,000 investment and 12 months of work. Located between Aviatorilor and Charles de Gaulle, Hublou offers freelancers, consultants, and entrepreneurs a space of 200 square meters.

The new location has 20 dedicated offices, individual, virtual offices, training and meeting rooms, and relaxation spaces. A Hublou subscription also includes facilities such as high-speed wi-fi, printer and scanner, utilities, and daily cleaning.

“We built a cozy boutique coworking space, an office like a home living room, intended for those who, four years since the pandemic started, are tired of working from home and want a comfortable and sustainable alternative to classic glass and steel offices. The space can also host training sessions, courses, workshops, or conferences,” said Carmen Pocovnicu, founder of Hublou.

Prices start at EUR 99 per month for renting a virtual office and EUR 255 per month for renting a dedicated coworking office.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hublou)

