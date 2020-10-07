Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 11:30
Social
Ministry of Internal Affairs buys 12,000 body cameras for Romanian policemen
10 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Ministry of Internal Affairs bought 12,000 Motorola body-worn cameras for local police officers. They will be used by traffic and public order police officers, as well as border or immigration policemen, the Europol Union announced, according to News.ro.

“Our organization started this project exclusively since 2017 when we offered 20 devices to the Bucharest Police, which were used by colleagues from the Traffic Department. At the moment, we have extended this project to 10 other County Police Inspectorates, as well as to the Territorial Inspectorate of the Timișoara Border Police and the Border Police within Otopeni Airport; in total there are over 200 devices,” the Europol Union said in a press release.

These body cameras can be used in a variety of situations, from identifying persons, stopping vehicles, and carrying out body and luggage searches to using force, preventing an imminent danger to the life and physical integrity of a person, or the execution of warrants issued by a judicial body, the organization explained.

The body cameras can be very useful for the police officers, but also the citizens, as they can use the recordings as evidence in some cases.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Oleksandr Lutsenko/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 11:30
Social
Ministry of Internal Affairs buys 12,000 body cameras for Romanian policemen
10 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Ministry of Internal Affairs bought 12,000 Motorola body-worn cameras for local police officers. They will be used by traffic and public order police officers, as well as border or immigration policemen, the Europol Union announced, according to News.ro.

“Our organization started this project exclusively since 2017 when we offered 20 devices to the Bucharest Police, which were used by colleagues from the Traffic Department. At the moment, we have extended this project to 10 other County Police Inspectorates, as well as to the Territorial Inspectorate of the Timișoara Border Police and the Border Police within Otopeni Airport; in total there are over 200 devices,” the Europol Union said in a press release.

These body cameras can be used in a variety of situations, from identifying persons, stopping vehicles, and carrying out body and luggage searches to using force, preventing an imminent danger to the life and physical integrity of a person, or the execution of warrants issued by a judicial body, the organization explained.

The body cameras can be very useful for the police officers, but also the citizens, as they can use the recordings as evidence in some cases.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Oleksandr Lutsenko/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

09 July 2020
Real Estate
Biggest Romanian developer launches EUR 120 mln office project in Iasi
09 July 2020
Travel
“I will travel to Romania in the next weeks. Do I have to quarantine?” - practical information for travelers
08 July 2020
Business
Digital technology company Brillio, controlled by Bain Capital, takes over firm founded by Romanians in US
08 July 2020
Social
Photo of the day: Wave-like storm cloud over popular Romanian seaside resort
08 July 2020
Business
Romanian tech firms develop biometric technology to prevent students from cheating in online exams
07 July 2020
Business
Romanian airline Blue Air resumes flights to the UK, Spain, Italy and Belgium
07 July 2020
Social
Romanian midwife becomes one of the images of the UK’s National Health Service
09 July 2020
Business
EC expects Romania’s economy to fall less than most EU economies this year