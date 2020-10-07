Ministry of Internal Affairs buys 12,000 body cameras for Romanian policemen

Romania’s Ministry of Internal Affairs bought 12,000 Motorola body-worn cameras for local police officers. They will be used by traffic and public order police officers, as well as border or immigration policemen, the Europol Union announced, according to News.ro.

“Our organization started this project exclusively since 2017 when we offered 20 devices to the Bucharest Police, which were used by colleagues from the Traffic Department. At the moment, we have extended this project to 10 other County Police Inspectorates, as well as to the Territorial Inspectorate of the Timișoara Border Police and the Border Police within Otopeni Airport; in total there are over 200 devices,” the Europol Union said in a press release.

These body cameras can be used in a variety of situations, from identifying persons, stopping vehicles, and carrying out body and luggage searches to using force, preventing an imminent danger to the life and physical integrity of a person, or the execution of warrants issued by a judicial body, the organization explained.

The body cameras can be very useful for the police officers, but also the citizens, as they can use the recordings as evidence in some cases.

(Photo source: Oleksandr Lutsenko/Dreamstime.com)