Policemen in western Romania city to receive pocket translators

The police officers in Timişoara, a city in western Romania, will receive pocket translator devices, daily Adevarul reported.

The Timişoara Local Council recently approved the purchase of 12 such devices, which will be given to police officers patrolling in the city’s historic center.

“The local police officers, the only ones patrolling the area round the clock, need to direct tourists to events and certain locations. We thought it was necessary to purchase these 12 devices. They cover over 70 languages and dialects from all over the world. They cost approximately EUR 300 each. The focus should be on the advantages we get from them, not the price, which is very low,” councilor Simion Moşiu, who proposed the project, said.

Timişoara expects a growing number of tourists next year, when it will hold the European Capital of Culture title.

Last year, some 330,000 tourists and 100,000 visitors arrived in Timișoara.

(Photo: Ayo88/ Dreamstime)

