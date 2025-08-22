Events
News from Companies

InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest, Hospitality Partner of the George Enescu International Festival 2025

22 August 2025
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In line with its mission of supporting Romania’s cultural heritage since 1914, InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest is honoured to once again be official hospitality partner of the George Enescu International Festival, one of the world’s most prestigious classical music events. On this occasion, the hotel will host internationally renowned artists of contemporary classical music and offer unique experiences to both festival participants and its distinguished guests.

Throughout the festival, the hotel has prepared a series of special initiatives:

JORJ Restaurant & Terrace will feature thematic menus inspired by the world of classical music, for which concert ticket holders will benefit from 10% discount on the dates of the concerts

Spa InterContinental will provide bespoke treatments and relaxation therapies designed especially for the needs of musicians

The English Bar will launch 3 cocktails inspired by recipes from the early years of the hotel, 1914–1915, the golden era when George Enescu launched the composition competition with prizes funded from his own resources

The historic Le Diplomate Ballroom, a landmark of elegance and Athénée Palace tradition, will host the official press conference of the festival

“We are deeply honored to be partners of the George Enescu Festival, one of the most important international classical music events organized by Romania. This collaboration is particularly meaningful for us, as in 2025 we celebrate 111 years of history – a legacy closely intertwined with the cultural and artistic life of Bucharest,” said Nicolaas Houwert, General Manager of InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest.

For over a century, Athénée Palace has remained a symbol of hospitality and refinement, welcoming artists, diplomats, and personalities who have shaped the history and culture of the capital. Through its partnership with the George Enescu International Festival, the hotel reaffirms its role as a promoter of cultural values and as a host of artistic excellence.

*This is a Press release.

Normal
Events
News from Companies

InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest, Hospitality Partner of the George Enescu International Festival 2025

22 August 2025
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In line with its mission of supporting Romania’s cultural heritage since 1914, InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest is honoured to once again be official hospitality partner of the George Enescu International Festival, one of the world’s most prestigious classical music events. On this occasion, the hotel will host internationally renowned artists of contemporary classical music and offer unique experiences to both festival participants and its distinguished guests.

Throughout the festival, the hotel has prepared a series of special initiatives:

JORJ Restaurant & Terrace will feature thematic menus inspired by the world of classical music, for which concert ticket holders will benefit from 10% discount on the dates of the concerts

Spa InterContinental will provide bespoke treatments and relaxation therapies designed especially for the needs of musicians

The English Bar will launch 3 cocktails inspired by recipes from the early years of the hotel, 1914–1915, the golden era when George Enescu launched the composition competition with prizes funded from his own resources

The historic Le Diplomate Ballroom, a landmark of elegance and Athénée Palace tradition, will host the official press conference of the festival

“We are deeply honored to be partners of the George Enescu Festival, one of the most important international classical music events organized by Romania. This collaboration is particularly meaningful for us, as in 2025 we celebrate 111 years of history – a legacy closely intertwined with the cultural and artistic life of Bucharest,” said Nicolaas Houwert, General Manager of InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest.

For over a century, Athénée Palace has remained a symbol of hospitality and refinement, welcoming artists, diplomats, and personalities who have shaped the history and culture of the capital. Through its partnership with the George Enescu International Festival, the hotel reaffirms its role as a promoter of cultural values and as a host of artistic excellence.

*This is a Press release.

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 August 2025
Tech
Romanian software company OVES Enterprise expanding to the US to develop military drones
22 August 2025
Environment
Fires devastated over 1 mln hectares in the EU in 2025, Romania third most affected
22 August 2025
Society
Andrew, Tristan Tate reportedly building a USD 4 mln underground bunker in Bucharest
22 August 2025
Society
Romania activates EU RESTORE mechanism to rebuild flood-hit Neamț and Suceava counties
22 August 2025
Energy
EDF wins EUR 175 mln contract to refurbish Romania's Cernavodă nuclear plant unit
22 August 2025
Defense
Romania could support peace in Ukraine by opening military bases to NATO, PM says
21 August 2025
Transport
Train route from Bucharest to Kyiv via Chișinău announced in September
21 August 2025
Finance
Addiko Bank enters Romania with digital lending services