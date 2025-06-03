Inter Computer Romania marks one year on the local market: projects with 4 banks and a new target of EUR 5 mln for 2025

News from Companies

Inter Computer Romania, part of Inter Computer Group (ICG) – one of the largest IBM Platinum Partners in Central and Eastern Europe – celebrates one year since entering the Romanian market, with strong results and a consolidation strategy focused on future technologies. After achieving its 2024 goal of signing projects worth €3 million in just nine months, the company now aims for a €5 million turnover in 2025, driven by a growing client portfolio and expanding technological directions.

With six active clients – including four of Romania’s largest financial institutions – and projects delivered in critical IT infrastructure, Inter Computer Romania has quickly become a key player in the country’s sustainable digitalization efforts.

„Our first year validated that there is real space for expertise, performance, and long-term partnerships. Clients choose us for our ability to rapidly integrate IBM’s latest-generation solutions and for our deep understanding of the technological and compliance challenges faced by financial institutions. 2025 is about scaling, but also innovating in areas essential to digital resilience,” said Gabriel Tomescu, CEO Inter Computer România.

Inter Computer Romania continues its partnerships with NBD (New Business Dimensions) and Pluridio, building a robust team that merges tech expertise with financial sector experience. The company also collaborates with local and international tech partners and suppliers, enhancing its capabilities with specialists and analysts from sectors such as banking, telecom, energy, and manufacturing – enabling an integrated approach to next-gen IT solutions.

Technology for resilience and compliance

In 2025, Inter Computer Romania is strengthening its portfolio with impactful tech directions tailored to a European context where security, sustainability, and compliance have become strategic pillars for any organization.

Quantum Safe – Security for the post-quantum era

Together with IBM, Inter Computer is developing projects built on Quantum Safe technology – solutions that prepare companies’ IT infrastructure for the emerging cryptography era, where quantum computers could compromise traditional security systems. Through risk assessments, Quantum Safe cryptography, and migration tools, companies can start protecting their data and assets today.

Hybrid Cloud – Flexibility and control

Large organizations are moving toward hybrid infrastructure models that combine the benefits of public cloud with the control of on-premise systems. Inter Computer designs Hybrid Cloud architectures based on IBM Cloud and Red Hat OpenShift, with containerization and automation, enabling scalability, efficiency, and governance.

"We are ready to reintroduce the most technologically advanced hardware platform to the Romanian market: IBM LinuxONE, built on the IBM® Telum® processor. IBM LinuxONE is an enterprise-grade server family, engineered to run the Linux OS, combining IBM’s mission-critical systems expertise with the openness and versatility of Linux," explained Gabriel Tomescu.

IBM LinuxONE offers resilience against current and future security threats and is the only platform prepared for the post-quantum era. It’s also optimized for hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, enabling reduced operating and management costs through the highest degree of consolidation and virtualization for a commercial platform.

UE DORA, NIS2 and ESG standards – Secure and compliant infrastructure aligned with EU regulations

The European DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) regulation and NIS2 directive enforce strict new requirements for the security and operational continuity of financial institutions and critical infrastructures. Inter Computer provides consulting and implementation for IT architectures aligned with these standards – from cyber resilience, backup, and disaster recovery to monitoring, auditing, and continuous testing.

As sustainability becomes a critical component in evaluating organizational performance, Inter Computer Romania has also developed expertise in ESG-aligned solutions – from energy efficiency in data centers to resource traceability and automated reporting processes.

“We believe in sustainable digital transformation, governed by high standards of security, performance, and ethics. Our goal remains the same: to become IBM’s leading partner in Romania and a key player in shaping the digital future of Romanian companies,” added Gabriel Tomescu.

Immutability – A key pillar in future-ready infrastructures

A key element in these projects is data immutability – the ability of systems to retain information in an unaltered form, protected from unauthorized modifications or ransomware attacks. With IBM’s specialized solutions, Inter Computer implements immutable storage and non-rewritable data versions, ensuring the integrity and traceability of critical information – increasingly essential under EU regulations.

With a local team experienced in both IT and finance, and supported by over 200 specialists from the Inter Computer Group across Central and Eastern Europe, Inter Computer Romania delivers complex projects in infrastructure, security, and compliance for organizations in critical economic sectors such as banking, manufacturing, industry, and telecom.

In its first year on the Romanian market, the company introduced enterprise solutions that boost operational efficiency and support the digital transformation of financial institutions and beyond. Inter Computer provides consulting, implementation, and support services to ensure the successful integration of these solutions.

In 2024, the company signed partnerships with several major technology providers, including HPE, CISCO, MICROSOFT, DELL, NetApp, Red Hat, and Pure Storage.

More information about Inter Computer Romania and its services is available here.

*This is a Press release.