Romanian fintech startup Instant Factoring names new Country Manager
10 April 2019
Instant Factoring, a Romanian fintech startup that specializes in online micro-factoring, has named a new Country manager for Romania, Adina China-Birta, a specialist with over 20 years of experience in the banking sector.

Adina China-Birta has managed the factoring divisions of several local banks over the last 14 years, including Piraeus Bank, Patria Credit, TBI leasing and Raiffeisen Bank.

Cristian Ionescu maintains his position as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Instant Factoring.

The fintech aims to support small and medium enterprises and microenterprises by financing invoices of up to EUR 100,000 through an all-online evaluation process that takes two hours.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Instant Factoring)

