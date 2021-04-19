Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 04/19/2021 - 14:43
Politics

Survey: Nationalist party AUR on third place in Romanians' preferences in March

19 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nationalist party AUR takes up the third spot in the public's voting intention in March, according to an INSCOP survey quoted by Libertatea.

The Social Democrat Party (PSD) takes up the first spot, with 30.6%, followed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) with 26.3%. Both parties have higher percentages compared to the month of February, when PSD scored 26.8% and PNL 25.9%.

AUR gathered 15.3%, down from 16.7% the month before. The USR-PLUS alliance is in the fourth place, with 14.2%, down from 16.5% the month before.

The survey was carried out between March 1 and March 12 among 1,100 respondents and has an error margin of +-2.95%.

Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?

(Photo: Vladographer/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 04/19/2021 - 14:43
Politics

Survey: Nationalist party AUR on third place in Romanians' preferences in March

19 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nationalist party AUR takes up the third spot in the public's voting intention in March, according to an INSCOP survey quoted by Libertatea.

The Social Democrat Party (PSD) takes up the first spot, with 30.6%, followed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) with 26.3%. Both parties have higher percentages compared to the month of February, when PSD scored 26.8% and PNL 25.9%.

AUR gathered 15.3%, down from 16.7% the month before. The USR-PLUS alliance is in the fourth place, with 14.2%, down from 16.5% the month before.

The survey was carried out between March 1 and March 12 among 1,100 respondents and has an error margin of +-2.95%.

Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?

(Photo: Vladographer/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options
06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange