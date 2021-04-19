Survey: Nationalist party AUR on third place in Romanians' preferences in March

Nationalist party AUR takes up the third spot in the public's voting intention in March, according to an INSCOP survey quoted by Libertatea.

The Social Democrat Party (PSD) takes up the first spot, with 30.6%, followed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) with 26.3%. Both parties have higher percentages compared to the month of February, when PSD scored 26.8% and PNL 25.9%.

AUR gathered 15.3%, down from 16.7% the month before. The USR-PLUS alliance is in the fourth place, with 14.2%, down from 16.5% the month before.

The survey was carried out between March 1 and March 12 among 1,100 respondents and has an error margin of +-2.95%.

