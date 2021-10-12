Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 08:37
Business

Romania revises Q2 GDP estimate upward by 0.9%

12 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s GDP increased by 13.9% in the second quarter (Q2) of the year, compared to the same period last year, and not by 13% - as previously estimated - the statistics office INS announced on October 11.

The output of the construction companies and households’ private consumptions were mainly revised upward.

Consequently, the nominal Q2 GDP was revised up by 0.9% to RON 271.2 bln (EUR 55.05 bln). The GDP deflator was maintained at 5.5% YoY.

The effect of the higher nominal GDP on the public finance ratios is marginal: the public debt at the end of July decreases from 49.3% of GDP to 49.2% of GDP, for instance.

Regarding the specific revision of the Q2 GDP, the statistics office revaluated upward the output (value-added terms) of the constructions sector and, on the utilisation side, the households’ consumption.

Specifically, the sector of constructions generated 7.6% YoY in Q2, compared to 1.0% initially estimated.

The households’ expenditures for own consumptions surged by 11.8% YoY, according to the revised estimates, compared to 10.1% YoY estimated initially. 

(Photo: Anya Berkut/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 08:37
Business

Romania revises Q2 GDP estimate upward by 0.9%

12 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s GDP increased by 13.9% in the second quarter (Q2) of the year, compared to the same period last year, and not by 13% - as previously estimated - the statistics office INS announced on October 11.

The output of the construction companies and households’ private consumptions were mainly revised upward.

Consequently, the nominal Q2 GDP was revised up by 0.9% to RON 271.2 bln (EUR 55.05 bln). The GDP deflator was maintained at 5.5% YoY.

The effect of the higher nominal GDP on the public finance ratios is marginal: the public debt at the end of July decreases from 49.3% of GDP to 49.2% of GDP, for instance.

Regarding the specific revision of the Q2 GDP, the statistics office revaluated upward the output (value-added terms) of the constructions sector and, on the utilisation side, the households’ consumption.

Specifically, the sector of constructions generated 7.6% YoY in Q2, compared to 1.0% initially estimated.

The households’ expenditures for own consumptions surged by 11.8% YoY, according to the revised estimates, compared to 10.1% YoY estimated initially. 

(Photo: Anya Berkut/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks