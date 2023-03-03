Statistics office confirms recovery of Romania’s air passenger traffic in 2022

Air passenger traffic increased 87.6% year-on-year in Romania in 2022, from 11.17 million to over 20.97 million passengers, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) quoted by Agerpres.

With roughly 6.33 million embarked passengers and about 6.25 million disembarked passengers, Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport took the first spot in terms of passenger transport last year. Next were the Avram Iancu Airport in Cluj-Napoca and the International Airport in Iasi.

The main airports of origin were London Luton - 868,364 passengers, Milan Bergamo - 496,551, Vienna - 299,126 passengers, Munich - 292,591, Madrid Barajas - 284,023, and Istanbul International - 273,928.

Meanwhile, most passengers of regular flights boarded for London Luton - 857,602 passengers, Milan Bergamo - 505,191, Vienna - 317,634, and Munich - 313,603.

When it comes to domestic air traffic, Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport again topped the list with 49.8% of the total number of passengers boarded, followed by the Avram Iancu Airport in Cluj-Napoca - 15.8%, and Traian Vuia Airport in Timisoara - 14.6%.

(Photo source: Emoke Kupai | Dreamstime.com)