Business

Passenger traffic at Romanian airports increases 87.5% YoY in 2022

30 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Passenger traffic at Romanian airports reached 21 million last year, an increase of 87.5% from 2021 and almost triple the number in 2020, according to data from the Romanian Airports Association (AAR).

By comparison, in the pre-pandemic reference year 2019, the best year for Romanian tourism, airports were transited by 23 million passengers.

Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport (Otopeni), the largest in the country, had 12.5 million passengers last year, followed by the airports in Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Timisoara, and Suceava.

"The past few years have been very difficult for civil aviation, but here we are managing to recover over the predicted figures. It was a strong recovery, especially in the summer months, when some Romanian airports registered traffic values higher than those of 2019. There is a lot of potential and we estimate that next year we will exceed 24 million passengers," David Ciceo, President of the Romanian Airports Association, told Ziarul Financiar.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Passenger traffic at Romanian airports increases 87.5% YoY in 2022

30 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Passenger traffic at Romanian airports reached 21 million last year, an increase of 87.5% from 2021 and almost triple the number in 2020, according to data from the Romanian Airports Association (AAR).

By comparison, in the pre-pandemic reference year 2019, the best year for Romanian tourism, airports were transited by 23 million passengers.

Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport (Otopeni), the largest in the country, had 12.5 million passengers last year, followed by the airports in Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Timisoara, and Suceava.

"The past few years have been very difficult for civil aviation, but here we are managing to recover over the predicted figures. It was a strong recovery, especially in the summer months, when some Romanian airports registered traffic values higher than those of 2019. There is a lot of potential and we estimate that next year we will exceed 24 million passengers," David Ciceo, President of the Romanian Airports Association, told Ziarul Financiar.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years