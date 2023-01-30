Passenger traffic at Romanian airports reached 21 million last year, an increase of 87.5% from 2021 and almost triple the number in 2020, according to data from the Romanian Airports Association (AAR).

By comparison, in the pre-pandemic reference year 2019, the best year for Romanian tourism, airports were transited by 23 million passengers.

Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport (Otopeni), the largest in the country, had 12.5 million passengers last year, followed by the airports in Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Timisoara, and Suceava.

"The past few years have been very difficult for civil aviation, but here we are managing to recover over the predicted figures. It was a strong recovery, especially in the summer months, when some Romanian airports registered traffic values higher than those of 2019. There is a lot of potential and we estimate that next year we will exceed 24 million passengers," David Ciceo, President of the Romanian Airports Association, told Ziarul Financiar.

