Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 03/02/2022 - 14:51
Business

Innovation Labs: Pre-acceleration program for tech projects launches tenth edition

02 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Innovation Labs, the pre-acceleration program for tech projects and mentoring for young entrepreneurs, students, and researchers, has launched the selection stage for this year's edition.

The selection entails showcasing business ideas at one of the hackathons organized in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Sibiu and Timișoara.

A jury of representatives of the program’s partners and experienced entrepreneurs will select the ideas and teams to be admitted to the five-month mentoring program.

Those interested can register by March 11 for hackathons on March 12-March 13 in Cluj-Napoca, Iași and Timișoara, and by March 17 for hackathons on March 19 – March 20 in Sibiu and Bucharest,

The events in this edition of the program will be held both online and offline.

Registrations are open to students, young graduates, industry specialists and researchers who wish to experiment developing a tech product in an acceleration program, alongside a community of mentors, entrepreneurs and IT& business specialists.

The selected teams will take part in a five-month mentoring program meant to support them in transforming their idea into an MPV, validated by real clients. The program also offers mentoring on product growth, access to business partners and technology, and various other opportunities. Teams will present their prototypes on July 26 at a Demo Day, in front of the jury, potential investors, partners, and the general public.

The participants at Innovation Labs 2022 will be grouped into three team types: teams of students; spin-offs from the university environment, where teams are made up of researchers; and teams of students and experienced entrepreneurs.

The 2022 verticals are Agriculture, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, DevTools, Digital Commerce, Digital Health, Lifestyle, Retail, Smart City & Industry 4.0, and Sustainability.

(Photo: Pop Nukoonrat/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 14:47
01 March 2022
Business
Techcelerator brings EIT Digital pre-accelerator program to Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 03/02/2022 - 14:51
Business

Innovation Labs: Pre-acceleration program for tech projects launches tenth edition

02 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Innovation Labs, the pre-acceleration program for tech projects and mentoring for young entrepreneurs, students, and researchers, has launched the selection stage for this year's edition.

The selection entails showcasing business ideas at one of the hackathons organized in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Sibiu and Timișoara.

A jury of representatives of the program’s partners and experienced entrepreneurs will select the ideas and teams to be admitted to the five-month mentoring program.

Those interested can register by March 11 for hackathons on March 12-March 13 in Cluj-Napoca, Iași and Timișoara, and by March 17 for hackathons on March 19 – March 20 in Sibiu and Bucharest,

The events in this edition of the program will be held both online and offline.

Registrations are open to students, young graduates, industry specialists and researchers who wish to experiment developing a tech product in an acceleration program, alongside a community of mentors, entrepreneurs and IT& business specialists.

The selected teams will take part in a five-month mentoring program meant to support them in transforming their idea into an MPV, validated by real clients. The program also offers mentoring on product growth, access to business partners and technology, and various other opportunities. Teams will present their prototypes on July 26 at a Demo Day, in front of the jury, potential investors, partners, and the general public.

The participants at Innovation Labs 2022 will be grouped into three team types: teams of students; spin-offs from the university environment, where teams are made up of researchers; and teams of students and experienced entrepreneurs.

The 2022 verticals are Agriculture, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, DevTools, Digital Commerce, Digital Health, Lifestyle, Retail, Smart City & Industry 4.0, and Sustainability.

(Photo: Pop Nukoonrat/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 14:47
01 March 2022
Business
Techcelerator brings EIT Digital pre-accelerator program to Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
28 February 2022
Politics
More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation
28 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate
24 February 2022
Politics
President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
16 February 2022
RI +
When a foreign country feels like home: A Spaniard’s special connection to Romania
07 February 2022
RI +
Romanian startup plans to take its AI-based x-ray analysis software to Western Europe and further
31 January 2022
OpEd
Are walking meetings the future of the workplace?