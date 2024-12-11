Innovating Law: How “Legal to Business” law firm bridges technology and regulation in Romania

Business Views

Legal frameworks often struggle to keep pace with rapid technological advancements, but Andreea Cirstea-Ion and Roman Hamed, the founders of the Romanian law firm Roman HAMED & Andreea ION (“Legal to Business”), are determined to close the gap. In this interview, the duo shares their journey from law school to establishing a firm that thrives on the challenges of emerging tech sectors like fintech, IoT, and artificial intelligence.

“The regulatory framework hasn’t kept up,” they note, emphasizing the need for a legal perspective that evolves as fast as the technologies shaping modern industries.

From advising on the intricacies of digital transformations to ensuring compliance in high-stakes sectors like aviation and data protection, Legal to Business has become a go-to partner for companies navigating the complexities of innovation.

The founders also highlight their unique "Four Ps" approach—Prediction, Personalization, Productivity, and Proposals—which guides their tailored services and proactive client support.

Could you tell us about the journey and vision behind founding Legal to Business? What inspired you to start this law firm, and how has your approach evolved over time?

Since our time in college, we noticed we had a strong interest for corporate and commercial law and the technology sector. We have built on this passion and it drove us to like-minded people and clients whose business needs were constantly evolving. Thus, we have never stopped evolving with and for our clients. That means that both as individuals and as a team we have the ability to change, upgrade and tailor our legal services to deliver the best possible outcome for the client. Thankfully, we’ve had numerous examples over the years where our legal services were indeed appreciated by clients and this is very motivating. It keeps us delivering our very best and meet the clients’ objectives on time and on budget.

Legal to Business is recognized for offering a broad spectrum of legal services, especially in areas impacted by technological advancements. What are some of the most important legal changes triggered by emerging tech sectors like fintech, IoT, and artificial intelligence?

The technology sector advances at a rapid pace and the regulatory framework has simply not kept up. Currently, the operational legal framework needs a significant revamp in order to remain relevant as the physical stage is transferring the social, economical and political action to a new digitized stage.

Digitization comes to re-model industries, in both, private and public sectors. Emerging digital markets, such as fintech, e-health, Insurtech, e-learning, e-payment, e-government etc. Understanding the strategic implications involves not only what these technologies can do now, but also analyzing potential future development and impact.

Such technological shifts leave their marks to the entire spectrum of legal areas: from human rights (such as the right to privacy, the freedom of speech, the right to work, the right of property, the right to vote etc.) to public administration, including the emerging of new fields, such as IoT or cyber diplomacy.

A great number of layers of the legal activity come to unfold into the tech – related fields. If 10 years ago, when drafting a request for proposal for a software, one used to ask for advice from the IT department only, now a list of criteria to be included in the RFP must be acquired from the legal department too. Such software development process must be followed up closely from the documentation stage up to the production stage, by interdisciplinary teams, aiming to increase the utility and the compliance of the deliverable, to the benefit of all the stakeholders.

The labour relations have met or should have met a high transformation along with all the tools and devices that are now available at the work place. Increase of productivity of workers comes with a significant package of compliance obligations for both employers and employees, starting with the employment requirements and up to the assessment of the work or the settlement of a work conflict.

Significant impact of technology may be seen also in the commercial contracts and the mechanisms of forming such contracts. Nowadays parties have infinite options to negotiate and to better frame their contractual rights and liabilities, to protect their interests and to provide with guarantees for their behavior.

Relations with almost all the public authorities are unfolding in virtual environments whereby the main concern is to provide the administrative services when, and as they are needed, according to the individuals’ lifespan.

A legislative environment evolving at the same pace with technology is a lot to wish for nowadays. That’s why our team of attorneys is constantly adapting to the business market and comes with a set of skills putting to good use our constant education and experience, aiming to deliver the best outcome for the client regardless of the challenges.

You serve a diverse client base, from startups to established companies. What are some of the most frequent challenges your clients face, and how do you help them overcome these?

Our clients’ business challenges are not only of a legislative nature, the entire economic and political ecosystem also contribute. On the juridical side, our team of attorneys faces challenges to the highest extent possible, and we perform in a way that allows our clients to remain focused on the growth of their business.

Roman, as an expert in aviation law and high-stakes acquisitions, and Andreea, with a focus on data protection and emerging markets, how do each of your backgrounds complement the firm’s services and client support?

Our different expertise areas allow us to understand the big picture. Our team works together to go granular in order to identify problems and provide solutions swiftly. We provide client support on a pro-active basis, and guide our clients to prevent problems rather than acting only if and when remedies are necessary.

Your firm’s mission focuses on the “Four Ps” (Prediction, Personalization, Productivity, and Proposals). Could you explain how these principles shape your day-to-day operations and client interactions?

Our Law Firm has developed from the idea of satisfying the four Ps that bring an improved performance, reinforce and extend equity amongst the entrepreneurial environment. Prediction – minimizing the effects of the legislative uncertainty while augmenting the core of the businesses and, thereby building confidence and trust. Personalization – increasing engagement and relevance by tailoring elements for each industry and company size. Productivity – increasing the efficiency and convenience of accomplishing legal tasks, improving the legal experience and driving loyalty. Proposals – offering new creative solutions and value drivers.

Looking ahead, what are your future goals and plans for Legal to Business? Are there any new areas of legal practice or innovative services you aim to explore?

We follow closely the technological evolution and constantly adapt our legal approach to the new requirements.

Historically, the legal framework has been constantly one step behind the technological innovation – the steam engine in the 1700s, the electric motor in the 1800s, the personal computer in the 1970s – each transformed many sectors of the economy, unlocking enormous value in the process. Our goal is to assist clients in a way that helps them grow and achieve their objectives.

How do you see the role of independent legal advisors like yourselves evolving in response to digital transformation and the changing regulatory environment?

The attorney will remain an independent actor of the justice system. The effectiveness of our actions will be impacted mainly by our skills and by the tools that we opt for.

Every successful case closed is a recognition of the hard work behind it and a strong motivator to continue. Could you share some recent success stories or cases that have brought you joy?

Wearing our client’s hat on our own heads while successfully delivering the mandates that they entrust us with, amplifies the joy of success. Whether we keep and monitor a healthy personal data protection policy for a hospital, or we ensure regulatory compliance for business take-off and daily flights for an airline company, or we are awarded in court with a favourable resolution, securing the investments of our clients, we are happy to contribute to their own success stories.