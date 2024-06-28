ING Bank arranges EUR 150 mln credit for Romanian telecom group Digi

ING Bank supported Digi Romania and Digi Communications, the parent company of the telecommunications operator, in arranging a credit facility worth EUR 150 million for a period of 3 years after the first use.

The loan will be used to repay the group's bonds, worth EUR 450 mln, due in 2025.

The transaction was led by ING as Coordinator, Subscriber, Mandated Principal Arranger, Original Lender, and Facility Agent.

In total, in the last 10 years, ING has granted facilities of EUR 3 billion for the Digi group.

"We are happy to support Digi with this new funding that allows them to focus on their development plans in the coming period. Over time, ING has been able to build a solid relationship with Digi, with each new transaction successfully concluded, further strengthening our strategic partnership. The Digi Group has plans for growth both in Romania and in Western European countries, and we are determined to contribute from our role as financial partner to this success story," said Raluca Radbata, Coordinator of the Telecom, Media & Technology Sector, ING Bank Romania.

(Photo source: Digi)