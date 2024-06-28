Business

ING Bank arranges EUR 150 mln credit for Romanian telecom group Digi

28 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

ING Bank supported Digi Romania and Digi Communications, the parent company of the telecommunications operator, in arranging a credit facility worth EUR 150 million for a period of 3 years after the first use. 

The loan will be used to repay the group's bonds, worth EUR 450 mln, due in 2025. 

The transaction was led by ING as Coordinator, Subscriber, Mandated Principal Arranger, Original Lender, and Facility Agent. 

In total, in the last 10 years, ING has granted facilities of EUR 3 billion for the Digi group.

 "We are happy to support Digi with this new funding that allows them to focus on their development plans in the coming period. Over time, ING has been able to build a solid relationship with Digi, with each new transaction successfully concluded, further strengthening our strategic partnership. The Digi Group has plans for growth both in Romania and in Western European countries, and we are determined to contribute from our role as financial partner to this success story," said Raluca Radbata, Coordinator of the Telecom, Media & Technology Sector, ING Bank Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Digi)

Normal
Business

ING Bank arranges EUR 150 mln credit for Romanian telecom group Digi

28 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

ING Bank supported Digi Romania and Digi Communications, the parent company of the telecommunications operator, in arranging a credit facility worth EUR 150 million for a period of 3 years after the first use. 

The loan will be used to repay the group's bonds, worth EUR 450 mln, due in 2025. 

The transaction was led by ING as Coordinator, Subscriber, Mandated Principal Arranger, Original Lender, and Facility Agent. 

In total, in the last 10 years, ING has granted facilities of EUR 3 billion for the Digi group.

 "We are happy to support Digi with this new funding that allows them to focus on their development plans in the coming period. Over time, ING has been able to build a solid relationship with Digi, with each new transaction successfully concluded, further strengthening our strategic partnership. The Digi Group has plans for growth both in Romania and in Western European countries, and we are determined to contribute from our role as financial partner to this success story," said Raluca Radbata, Coordinator of the Telecom, Media & Technology Sector, ING Bank Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Digi)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 June 2024
Politics
Ruling parties get over 70% of county council seats after local elections in Romania
28 June 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
EBRD sells 1.7% stake in Banca Transilvania for EUR 82 mln
28 June 2024
Finance
EIB to guarantee loans worth EUR 750 mln for three Romanian banks
27 June 2024
Justice
Over 200 human traffickers arrested in international operation coordinated by Austria, Romania
27 June 2024
Sports
EURO 2024 statistics: Romania tops a EURO group for the first time with 4 goals
27 June 2024
Sports
EURO 2024: Romania draws 1-1 with Slovakia but wins Group E to meet The Netherlands in round of 16
27 June 2024
Macro
ECB sees concerns about the sustainability of inflation convergence in Romania
27 June 2024
Finance
Romania's Govt. ponders transitory period for e-VAT mechanism