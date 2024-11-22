Medical premiere in Europe: the Infosan team performed a surgical intervention on the smallest eye, under the coordination of a professor and doctor from Belgium

News from Companies

Infosan, the only private pediatric ophthalmology hospital in Romania, announces a European medical first: the successful completion of a highly complex ophthalmological surgery on a baby girl just 3.5 months old.

Under the coordination of Prof. Dr. Marie José Tassignon, a renowned professor and Head of the Ophthalmology Department at the University Hospital, Antwerp, Belgium, the Infosan team, consisting of 10 medical personnel, with over 100 years of cumulative experience, carried out an innovative operation that opened new horizons in ophthalmic surgery.

The patient, born prematurely alongside her twin sister, was diagnosed at birth with congenital cataracts and severe bilateral microphthalmia, a rare condition causing abnormally small eyes. The baby’s ocular axis measured only 12 mm—one-third the normal size—making traditional surgical techniques impossible.

Despite this, the Infosan team, guided by Prof. Dr. Tassignon, accepted the challenge. Using advanced techniques and extraordinary precision, the surgeons successfully removed the lenses from both baby’s eyes. Now, for the first time in her life, the little girl can perceive light.

"This is an absolute first for Europe—no other surgery of this kind has ever been performed on eyes of such small dimensions. Infosan has proven that it has a team of professionals capable of transforming a patient's life, as well as the necessary equipment. Through close collaboration with international specialists, we continue to innovate and provide the best services," stated Dr. Andreea Ciubotaru, Medical Director of Infosan Hospital and Vice President of the Romanian Society of Strabology and Pediatric Ophthalmology.

The baby is expected to return to Infosan for a second procedure, once her eyes grow enough to allow the implantation of artificial lenses, which will enable her to see clearly and explore the world around her.

Each year, Infosan participates in an exchange program with doctors from Western Europe, allowing its medical team to gain new knowledge and take part in extremely complex cases, where they can learn new techniques and approaches. This year, 20 patients with highly complicated conditions, who otherwise would not have had access to surgeries in Romania, were successfully treated through this program.

Founded in 2002, Infosan is one of the leading ophthalmological centers in Bucharest, operating a specialty hospital with the capacity to treat 3,000 outpatient cases and 300 day hospitalizations per month.

Infosan’s team consists of 35 medical professionals, offering diagnosis, treatment, and care for a wide range of ophthalmological conditions in both adults and children, including the management of myopia, amblyopia, strabismus, congenital cataracts, retinopathy of prematurity, as well as adult conditions like cataracts, strabismus, retinal diseases, glaucoma, and more. Over 22 years of activity, more than 80,000 unique patients have been treated at the facility.

About Infosan

Infosan ended 2023 with a turnover of 4.5 million euros.

