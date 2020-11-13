Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 08:00
Business

Romania’s industry keeps recovering in September

13 November 2020
Romania's industrial production returned in September to the same level seen in the same month last year, while the manufacturing sector's output increased marginally by 0.4% year-on-year.

This was the best annual performance after 15 months of negative growth rates.

For the entire third quarter, the industrial production contracted by 3.4% year-on-year, a visible improvement from the 26.7% yoy plunge seen in Q2. The industrial output also rose by 7.4% quarter-on-quarter in seasonally adjusted terms after the 15% plunge in Q2.

The quarterly data indicate a partial recovery in Q3 after Q2 - even if the short-term series indicates a nearly complete recovery as of September compared to before the crisis (February).

Under a combination of a tight labor market, a shift to higher value-added production segments, and sluggish external demand, Romania's industrial production started to decline in mid-2019, a trend that accelerated during the crisis (April-May). The recovery episode began in June.

In September, the overall industrial production (extractive, manufacturing, and utilities), in seasonally adjusted terms, was only 4.4% lower compared to February.

In the manufacturing sector, the lag is only 3.9%, so overall the production nearly returned to the pre-crisis level. However, there are wide variations across manufacturing industries. Production of pharmaceuticals surged by 25% year-on-year, the chemical industry posted a robust 14% yoy growth as well, and even the automobile production advanced by 9% yoy as of September.

Overall, the production of durable consumer goods thrived (+12.9%), in contrast to the 4.9% decline in the production of non-durable consumer goods.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
Normal
 

