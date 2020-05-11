Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

RO industrial group announces new major investment project

05 November 2020
TeraPlast Group, the largest Romanian manufacturer of construction materials, has submitted a new investment project under the state aid scheme to stimulate investments with a major impact on the economy.

The investment project has a total value of EUR 11.8 million and will be carried by the group's subsidiary TeraPlast Folii Biodegradabile.

The requested state aid is about EUR 5.8 mln and accounts for 49% of the total investment. The packaging market addressed by the project is estimated at EUR 293 mln.

The segment of biodegradable bags targeted by this investment accounts for 22% of the total and registers the fastest growth rate.

The local production cannot cover the demand, and approximately 46% of the total consumption in Romania comes from imports, TeraPlast argues.

The granules for biodegradable films that the company wants to produce are currently imported from Germany and Italy.

Earlier in October, TeraPlast asked for another state aid worth almost EUR 4 mln to finance an investment project of EUR 7.9 mln to expand the production capacity of its Installations business line, which includes the portfolio of pipes and fittings.

TeraPlast is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and has a capitalization of RON 750 mln (EUR 158 mln).

In the first nine months of 2020, TeraPlast Group registered a 14% increase in turnover, to EUR 167.4 mln, and a 46% increase in EBITDA, up to EUR 20.3 mln, compared to the first nine months of 2019.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

