Immofinanz leases space in Bucharest office building for private hospital

Immofinanz, one of the largest players on the local real estate market, announced the signing of a 25-year lease for 6,500 square meters in myhive Victoria Park to Leventer Medical Group, one of the most important private dermatology operators in Romania.

The leased area will host Leventer Hospital, the country's first private dermatology and surgical oncology hospital.

The transaction is one of the largest in the office sector this year.

myhive Victoria Park is currently undergoing a significant refurbishment and modernisation process.

Leventer Medical Group will invest around EUR 10 ln in the future hospital, which is to be launched in 2024.

The myhive Victoria Park office building is located in the northern area of Bucharest, with easy access to both the Bucharest center and the two airports.

Leventer Hospital will have five operating rooms and over 60 beds. The medical unit will also have an outpatient department with 15 offices and treatment rooms, a pathological anatomy laboratory, imaging, radiotherapy and orthovoltage compartments.

The investment will have a mixed financing structure.

This is the second major project to adapt an office building to accommodate a hospital to international standards after Immofinanz also signed a 25-year lease last year with Provita Group, which is developing a multidisciplinary hospital in the IRIDE | eighteen building.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com