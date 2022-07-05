Real Estate

Immofinanz leases space in Bucharest office building for private hospital

05 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Immofinanz, one of the largest players on the local real estate market, announced the signing of a 25-year lease for 6,500 square meters in myhive Victoria Park to Leventer Medical Group, one of the most important private dermatology operators in Romania.

The leased area will host Leventer Hospital, the country's first private dermatology and surgical oncology hospital.

The transaction is one of the largest in the office sector this year.

myhive Victoria Park is currently undergoing a significant refurbishment and modernisation process.

Leventer Medical Group will invest around EUR 10 ln in the future hospital, which is to be launched in 2024.

The myhive Victoria Park office building is located in the northern area of Bucharest, with easy access to both the Bucharest center and the two airports.

Leventer Hospital will have five operating rooms and over 60 beds. The medical unit will also have an outpatient department with 15 offices and treatment rooms, a pathological anatomy laboratory, imaging, radiotherapy and orthovoltage compartments.

The investment will have a mixed financing structure.

This is the second major project to adapt an office building to accommodate a hospital to international standards after Immofinanz also signed a 25-year lease last year with Provita Group, which is developing a multidisciplinary hospital in the IRIDE | eighteen building.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Immofinanz leases space in Bucharest office building for private hospital

05 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Immofinanz, one of the largest players on the local real estate market, announced the signing of a 25-year lease for 6,500 square meters in myhive Victoria Park to Leventer Medical Group, one of the most important private dermatology operators in Romania.

The leased area will host Leventer Hospital, the country's first private dermatology and surgical oncology hospital.

The transaction is one of the largest in the office sector this year.

myhive Victoria Park is currently undergoing a significant refurbishment and modernisation process.

Leventer Medical Group will invest around EUR 10 ln in the future hospital, which is to be launched in 2024.

The myhive Victoria Park office building is located in the northern area of Bucharest, with easy access to both the Bucharest center and the two airports.

Leventer Hospital will have five operating rooms and over 60 beds. The medical unit will also have an outpatient department with 15 offices and treatment rooms, a pathological anatomy laboratory, imaging, radiotherapy and orthovoltage compartments.

The investment will have a mixed financing structure.

This is the second major project to adapt an office building to accommodate a hospital to international standards after Immofinanz also signed a 25-year lease last year with Provita Group, which is developing a multidisciplinary hospital in the IRIDE | eighteen building.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 June 2022
Social
Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says
30 June 2022
Business
Romanian pension fund manager hit by scandal as police starts fraud investigation
28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport