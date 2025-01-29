First immersive Da Vinci exhibition in Romania opens at Bucharest’s MINA museum

MINA, the Museum of Immersive New Art in Bucharest, will host the first immersive exhibition dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci in Romania, beginning February 1. Titled Da Vinci, The Immersive Show, the production combines cutting-edge technology with artistic storytelling to bring the famous artist's genius to life.

Leonardo Da Vinci (1452–1519), recognized as one of humanity's greatest innovators and a symbol of the Renaissance, merged art, science, and technology. From masterpieces like the Mona Lisa and The Last Supper to his anatomical studies and inventions, his work has had a lasting impact on culture and science, leaving a timeless legacy.

The immersive show at MINA consists of several chapters that explore different dimensions of Da Vinci's creations.

The first chapter, Da Vinci's Thoughts, invites the audience to delve into his visionary mind, exploring his thoughts, ideas, and research. It includes subchapters such as The Visionary Artist – Mona Lisa, The Anatomist – Vitruvian Man, The Engineer – Flying Machines, The Scientist – The Study of Water, and The Legacy - The Last Supper.

The second chapter, The City of the Future, envisions a future city inspired by Da Vinci's sketches, showcasing his passion for engineering, urbanism, and innovation.

The third chapter, Da Vinci's Workshop, offers a glimpse into his creative space, where his ideas took shape. Visitors will witness the process behind some of humanity's most remarkable inventions.

"Leonardo Da Vinci was not just an artist but a visionary whose ideas transcended the boundaries of his time. Our show reflects this dimension, offering the audience an experience inspired by the curiosity, rigor, and vision that defined his work," said the MINA Studios team.

Da Vinci, The Immersive Show will be open at MINA for six months, starting on February 1. Tickets are available on the official website.

(Photo source: MINA)