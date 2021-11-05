Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

IMF carries virtual annual review in Romania

11 May 2021
A team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by the head of the IMF mission for Romania, Jan Kees Martijn, will virtually visit Bucharest, between May 10 and 28, for the annual analysis of the Romanian economy, known as the Article IV Consultation, Economica.net reported.

Currently, Romania does not have an ongoing financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund. Rumors about an imminent support program were circulated during the electoral campaign by the opposition Social Democrat Party (PSD), but former prime minister Ludovic Orban and finance minister Florin Citu (who followed him at the head of the Government) firmly rejected such allegations.

The fiscal deficit remains Romania’s main macroeconomic challenge, with the public gap nearing 10% of GDP last year.

However, all the three major rating agencies have maintained the country in the investment-grade area this spring, although with a negative outlook, thus expressing confidence in the Government’s commitment to more sustainable public policies.

Despite this, there is growing uncertainty about the means envisaged by the Government for boosting the budget revenues (in addition to cutting or stabilizing expenditures) - as this was pointed as a critical issue in the fiscal consolidation approach.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

