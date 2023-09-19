IMF delegation expected in Bucharest for routine Article IV consultations

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected in Bucharest on September 25, with the press conference scheduled at the end of the mission on October 4.

The scope of the mission is Article IV consultations, a routine procedure for all IMF member states – but the talks this year bear significant importance given Romania’s fiscal slippage and persistent albeit declining current account gap.

The pension system, subject to planned reforms under the European Union’s Resilience Facility scheme, is also expected to be high on the Fund’s agenda in Romania.

Based on the preliminary findings of this mission, the team prepares a report that, once approved by management, will be presented to the IMF Executive Committee for discussion and approval, Profit.ro reported.

(Photo source: Deanpictures/Dreamstime.com)