Business

IMF delegation expected in Bucharest for routine Article IV consultations

19 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected in Bucharest on September 25, with the press conference scheduled at the end of the mission on October 4.

The scope of the mission is Article IV consultations, a routine procedure for all IMF member states – but the talks this year bear significant importance given Romania’s fiscal slippage and persistent albeit declining current account gap.

The pension system, subject to planned reforms under the European Union’s Resilience Facility scheme, is also expected to be high on the Fund’s agenda in Romania.

Based on the preliminary findings of this mission, the team prepares a report that, once approved by management, will be presented to the IMF Executive Committee for discussion and approval, Profit.ro reported. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deanpictures/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

IMF delegation expected in Bucharest for routine Article IV consultations

19 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected in Bucharest on September 25, with the press conference scheduled at the end of the mission on October 4.

The scope of the mission is Article IV consultations, a routine procedure for all IMF member states – but the talks this year bear significant importance given Romania’s fiscal slippage and persistent albeit declining current account gap.

The pension system, subject to planned reforms under the European Union’s Resilience Facility scheme, is also expected to be high on the Fund’s agenda in Romania.

Based on the preliminary findings of this mission, the team prepares a report that, once approved by management, will be presented to the IMF Executive Committee for discussion and approval, Profit.ro reported. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deanpictures/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria