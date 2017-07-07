Romanian sports commentator sets tenth world record

Ilie Dobre, a sports commentator for the Radio Romania News (Romania’s National State Radio), has set a new world record, for the Most books published by a Radio Sports commentator, according to the World Record Academy.

Dobre wrote and published 45 books in almost all the literary genres.

“I had in my blood the passion for writing, but for the beginning, I was hoping to publish two or three books. As the first book had a lot of success, I could not stop writing until I approached all the literary genres, starting with romanced biographies and ending with novels,” said Ilie Dobre.

The Romanian sports commentator has set nine other records so far, including the one for the longest broadcast of a goal without breath (31 seconds) and the one for the longest broadcast of a goal with one respiration (1 minute 8 seconds).

On June 1 last year, Ilie Dobre has set the world record for the Most Successful Radio Sports Commentator, after “setting six world records recognized by the World Record Academy (WRA) and receiving the “Media Man of the Year” Award from WRA, publishing over 43 books and receiving a National Award from the Romanian Presidency,” read the World Record Academy’s statement at that time.

Dobre received the Media Man of the Year Award in early 2015.

Irina Marica, [email protected]